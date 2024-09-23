Sean Strickland set to train with Alex Pereira for UFC 307 title fight with Khalil Rountree

Former undisputed middleweight champion, Sean Strickland has been drafted into the training camp of former foe, Alex Pereira ahead of the Brazilian’s undisputed light heavyweight title fight against challenger, Khalil Rountree at UFC 307 next weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Strickland, who retains the number one rank at the middleweight limit, most recently landed a split decision win over former championship challenger, Paulo Costa back in May at UFC 302, earning himself a title rematch against the incumbent, Dricus du Plessis.

And as for Alex Pereira, the former two-division champion has already twice defended his 205lbs crown since his ascension last November, most recently taking out former gold holder, Jiri Prochazka with a stunning second round high-kick knockout win on short-notice at UFC 303 back in June during International Fight Week.

Image via: Getty

Tasked with knocking back the title contention of surging Rountree next month in the main event of UFC 307, the incoming title chaser most recently landed a one-sided eventual third round knockout win over another former championship challenger, Anthony Smith.

Alex Pereira set to train with Sean Strickland ahead of UFC 307 title fight return

And despite landing a stunning first round knockout win over former middleweight gold holder, Strickland during his own rise to the title back in 2022, Pereira will draft the outspoken contender into his camp in Conneticut to help prepare him for Rountree — who has a rather colorful history of his own with Strickland.

Enjoying an impressive run this year alone, prior to his knockout of Czech Republic native, Prochazka would flatten former champion, Jamahal Hill in his first light heavyweight title defense — felling the Dana White’s Contender Series with a blistering finish in the opening round of their UFC 300 headliner.