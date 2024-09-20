Alex Pereira backed to wrestle Khalil Rountree in UFC 307 title fight: ‘He’ll break game first’

Undisputed light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira has been backed to potentially “break game” next month in his UFC 307 title fight against Khalil Rountree according to the challenger’s head coach, John Wood, who predicts the Brazilian with wrestle in Salt Lake City.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight titleholder and the current undisputed light heavyweight champion, is slated to return to action at the beginning of October, taking on the surging, Rountree in a UFC 307 title affair at the Delta Center in Utah.

Sidelined since he headlined UFC 303 on short-notice back in June, Sao Paulo knockout ace, Alex Pereira turned in a stunning second round high-kick knockout win over two-time foe, Jiri Prochazka in their International Fight Week showdown, to retain his title once more.

As for Rountree, the streaking number eight ranked light heavyweight challenger, turned in his fifth straight victory in December of last year in a dominant eventual knockout win over former title chaser, Anthony Smith.

Alex Pereira backed to test wrestling skills in UFC 307 fight with Khalil Rountree

And exclusively striking during his title reign at light heavyweight, veteran kickboxing ace, Alex Pereira is going to test his wrestling ability in his return against Rountree, according to the title contender’s coach.

“In a nutshell, yes [it’s a kickboxing fight],” John Wood told ESPN. “I believe honestly in my guy, I think (Alex) Pereira shoots on Khalil (Rountree), I think he’s the one that breaks game first and shoots on Khalil to try and get that takedown.”

“That’s actually something he has done, I mean, we ain’t shooting over here I can tell you that — Khalil can, it’s not like we don’t train MMA or wrestling,” Wood explained. “I think Alex shoots first, but yes, I would be shocked if this fight goes five rounds, someone is going out on their shield, it’s gonna happen.”