Jake Paul faces former Golden Gloves champion in his return to the boxing ring on March 2

Jake Paul will return to the boxing ring for a clash with former Golden Gloves champion Ryan Bourland.

As announced by ‘The Problem Child’ on social media, Paul will feature in the co-main event of the Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke fight card in San Juan, Puerto Rico on March 2. The bout will come three months following the YouTuber’s first-round knockout of Andre August in December.

Jake Paul is 8-1 in his pro boxing career. After earning victories over a slew of past-their-prime MMA stars, including Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and Nate Diaz, ‘The Problem Child’ has put his focus on facing legitimate boxers in hopes of one day winning a world title.

“I’ve always said my goal is to become a world champion,” Paul said in a statement. “I beat a pro boxer in December in the first round, someone who’s been boxing their entire life, and what did I do next? I went straight back to camp to get ready to face my next opponent, a professional boxer who has twice as many professional fights under his belt than I do. “It’s a new year, it’s an even better me, and I’m facing an even more experienced, seasoned boxer on Saturday, March 2 as co-main to the Puerto Rican GOAT, Amanda Serrano. I’m fighting for experience, not for the money, and to show my love for this beautiful island I’ll be donating my entire fight purse from this event to my nonprofit Boxing Bullies to help renovate gyms across Puerto Rico.”

Bourland Aims to End Jake Paul’s Boxing Career

Ryan Bourland enters the contest with a solid 17-2 record with six of his victories coming by way of knockout. He last competed in September 2022, earning a fifth-round TKO against Santario Martin.