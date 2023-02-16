Sean Strickland tells Jon Jones: “God don’t like you” on Twitter

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland recently replied to a Jon Jones Tweet, with some inflammatory language.

The MMA all-time great Jon Jones shared on Twitter:

“We had a crazy snowstorm in Albuquerque last night, I guess one of us forgot to close our guest house door all the way. This morning my little nine-year-old Olivia walked out there alone to grab a pair of sneakers she had left.”

Then added:

“After completely walking into the room she was met with an aggressive hissing sound, she jumped on a countertop and a bobcat sprung out from underneath the bed, it stared at her, pounds in her direction and then decided to run the opposite way.”

And added:

“I’m so incredibly grateful this morning, that could’ve turned out so many different ways. Been thanking God all morning.”

Sean Strickland responds to Jon Jones

MMA fighter Sean Strickland responded to the last Tweet by saying:

“This is what Jon Jones says when he wakes up in the morning after smacking his wife doing lines off hookers while being balls deep and his cock doesn’t burn the next day. Bro come on man God don’t like you. You’re going hell bro read the Bible lmao!!! Maybe Satan is for you lol!”

Bro come on man God don't like you. You're going hell bro read the Bible lmao!!! Maybe Satan is for you lol! — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 15, 2023

Jon Jones’ next match in the octagon is booked for the heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 on March 4. This will be Jones’ first fight since vacating the light heavyweight title in 2020. Strickland is 2-2 in his last four bouts with no upcoming fights currently scheduled.