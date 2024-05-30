Sean Strickland sounds off on Paulo Costa ahead of UFC 302: ‘You better hope that God’s in your favor’

ByCraig Pekios
MixCollage 30 May 2024 10 55 PM 3832

Sean Strickland sounded off on Paulo Costa ahead of their fight on Saturday night.

Nearly five months after surrendering the middleweight world title to reigning champ Dricus Du Plessis, Strickland returns to the Octagon for a high-stakes scrap with the secret juice-chugging contender at UFC 302 in Newark, New Jersey.

GLGvFD7XMAEko v 1

Ahead of their highly anticipated co-main event, Strickland and Costa traded verbal jabs on stage inside the Prudential Center during the UFC 302 pre-fight press event. As expected, ‘Tarzan’ delivered an expletive-filled rant directed at his opponent that got fans in The Garden State riled up and ready to see the blood fly.

READ MORE:  Sean Strickland is not a fan of the new gloves debuting at UFC 302: 'Yeah, they absolutely suck'

“I don’t know how much f*cking secret juice Paulo has, but the only shot you’ve got, you better hope to get f*cking lucky,” Strickland said. “You better hope that God’s in your favor because I’m gonna f*cking beat your d*ck into the f*cking dirt, but don’t worry. I ain’t gonna f*ck you like Izzy did.”

Sean Strickland is the odds-on favorite to leave with a win at UFC 302

After delivering a career-defining performance against Israel Adesanya last September to claim the 185-pound crown, Strickland’s title reign came to a crashing halt at the beginning of the new year. With a win over Paulo Costa, ‘Tarzan’ could very well earn himself an opportunity to reclaim the middleweight strap, as soon as Dricus Du Plessis settles some outstanding business with ‘The Last Stylebender.’

READ MORE:  Islam Makhachev warns Dustin Poirier of 'Easy' fight win for him at UFC 302: 'He doesn't believe he can beat me'

Costa, on the other hand, is just hoping to keep his spot in the top 10 after coming up short against Robert Whittaker earlier this year.

Costa vs. Whittaker

‘The Eraser’ last fought his way to the winner’s circle with a unanimous decision victory over Luke Rockhold in August 2022. However, if you want to check out Costa’s last win over another active UFC fighter, you’ll be shocked to find that such a thing doesn’t exist. All six of his wins inside the Octagon have come against opponents who are no longer with the organization.

He’ll look to change that on June 1, but the sportsbooks are certainly not on his side. Currently, DraftKings has Strickland favored at greater-than-2-to-1 odds while Costa is sitting as a +210 underdog — meaning a $100 bet on Costa could net you $210, should he score the upset.

READ MORE:  Ian Garry vs. Michael Venom Page opens as pick 'em fight as betting lines drop for huge UFC 303 showdown
Sean Strickland vs. Costa
READ MORE:  Ronda Rousey claims she is 'Not welcome' to attend UFC events since departure: 'I'm really vilified'

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts