Robert Whittaker outworks Paulo Costa, fights his way back into the win column via UD – UFC 298 Highlights

Robert Whittaker got back into the win column with a fantastic performance against the returning Paulo Costa in their UFC 298 co-main event.

The opening round was fairly competitive with Whittaker gaining a small advantage via a series of nasty calf kicks to Costa’s lead leg. However, ‘The Eraser’ appeared to steal the round with a perfectly timed spinning heel kick in the closing seconds that had Whittaker on rubber legs.

Despite being bloodied and battered, Whittaker appeared to be the fresher fighter throughout the second round. ‘The Reaper’ continued to attack Costa’s leg and blasted the one-time title challenger with a brilliant one-two combination.

With the contest potentially tied at 1-1, Costa came out with a sense of urgency, but it did nothing to deter Whittaker from going on the attack. With three minutes to go, Costa was calling for Whittaker to stand in the center and bang with him. Whittaker refused to take the bait and stuck to his game plan.

Costa once again attempted to land the spinning heel kick, but Costa saw it coming this time and avoided the danger. With 10 seconds to go, Whittaker briefly attempted a takedown before bailing out and landing another solid combination as the final horn sounded.

Official Result: Robert Whittaker def. Paulo Costa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Check Out Highlights From Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa at UFC 298:

Paulo Costa with a perfect spinning heel kick 👏pic.twitter.com/DSXP5sRGRn — DraftKings (@DraftKings) February 18, 2024

PAULO COSTA AT THE END OF THE FIRST OMG #UFC298 pic.twitter.com/9rtiaZOWC6 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 18, 2024

https://twitter.com/Bzrsports/status/1759083654821671077

Robert Whittaker has one of the best chins of any fighter ever. #UFC298 pic.twitter.com/KgJ7YQhqf9 — GIFSkullX (@GIFSkullX) February 18, 2024