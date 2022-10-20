Over the years, Sean Strickland has had an issue with a handful of fighters on the UFC roster and made it clear with his unique social media rants. Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw has now joined that list.

Dillashaw has the opportunity to become the first bantamweight to attain the title on three occasions this weekend against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. The challenger recently returned with a split decision victory over Cory Sandhagen after facing a two-year suspension for the use of EPO.

Although owning up to the use of banned performance-enhancing drugs, Dillashaw has become one of the most hated characters in the sport, which doesn’t look to change anytime soon. Fellow fighters, analysts, and fans have discredited the 36-year-olds past accomplishments and believe he shouldn’t be competing in the sport as punishment.

Sean Strickland, who is never afraid to share how he feels, slammed Dillashaw in a recent video on Instagram, captioned:

“@tjdillashaw never let this man forget what he is… ever…. if this man ever wins in life remind him what he is.”

The middleweight contender then pursued to express his hatred towards Dillashaw, claiming he shouldn’t even be in the sport.

Sean Strickland slams TJ Dillashaw in recent rant

“TJ Dillashaw keeps popping into my f***ing feed,” Strickland voiced. “And TJ, you are the scum of the f***ing earth. The fact that you’re even allowed to compete in MMA f***ing shocks me. Let me tell me why you’re scum. When you go and you beat a guy…. have their f***ing check is gone, their ranking’s gone. You do so much damage to somebody’s f***ing life… you are f***ing scum, you shouldn’t be allowed to compete in MMA, I f***ing hate you.”

A response from Dillashaw is unexpected, considering the whole mixed martial arts community has thrown jabs at the former bantamweight champion for two years. Dillashaw has more important things to focus on this Saturday as UFC 280 closes in.

Strickland looks to rebound from a brutal knockout loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 276 when he meets with Jared Cannonier in December.

What do you make of Sean Strickland’s comments on TJ Dillashaw?