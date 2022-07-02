Likely earning himself a third combat sports outing against UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, or Jared Cannonier following tonight’s main event outing — Brazilian striking phenom, Alex Pereira manages to scoop the most high-profile victory of his professional mixed martial arts career to date, sleeping the #4 ranked, Sean Strickland with a brutal left hook knockout on the main card of UFC 276.

Pereira, who improves to 6-1 professionally with tonight’s victory, adds Strickland to prior Octagon successes against both Andreas Michailidis, and Bruno Silva.

Engaging in a complete kickboxing matchup with Strickland over the course of the two and a half minute affair, Pereira continually measured the streaking division contender, lining him up for a patented, winging left hook — before cannoning down with a further ground strike, rendering Strickland unconscious.

Catch the highlights from Alex Pereira’s first round demolition of Sean Strickland, below