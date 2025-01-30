Sean Strickland Slams Khamzat Chimaev Over Crypto Scandal: ‘I Don’t Look at You Like a Man’

Known for his outspoken personality, UFC athlete Sean Strickland recently targeted Khamzat Chimaev during media interviews. He criticized ‘Borz’ Khamzat Chimaev’s character. Strickland has recently attacked Chimaev for his fighting style and also for his involvement in a cryptocurrency scandal.

Sean Strickland Condemns Khamzat Chimaev

Currently top-ranked in the middleweight division, Khamzat Chimaev is eyeing a title shot in 2025. However, his reputation took a hit due to allegations of involvement in a cryptocurrency scam. Right now, the title is tied up as Dricus Du Plessis will look to defend his crown against Sean Strickland at UFC 312.

Former champion Sean Strickland has earned his reputation as a durable striker. Chimaev has quickly risen through the ranks with dominant performances, including victories over Gilbert Burns, Kevin Holland, and most recently, Robert Whittaker.

The SMASH Coin Controversy

Khamzat Chimaev faced significant backlash after promoting a cryptocurrency called “SMASH” on his social media platforms. The coin was named after his catchphrase and was marketed as an investment opportunity for fans.

However, blockchain analysts discovered that insiders associated with the coin had purchased nearly 78% of its supply before its public launch. This led to accusations of a “pump-and-dump” scheme.

In a recent interview, Sean Strickland said:

“I don’t even consider Chimaev a man, let me tell you why. That little crypto scam he had going on, I had someone approach me and say ‘Sean, I’ll give you $200k right from the start and I’ll give you 30-40% of this, we want to make a coin of you’. The moment they said that I was like you’re a f–g con artist, piece of s–t. “I’m not going to do that I don’t give a f-k if I make a half million dollar, [or] a million dollars, I’m not going to do f–g that. What did Chimaev say [nods head]. I’m going to f–k my fans over. Chimaev can you fight, can you wrestle, sure, but I don’t look at you like a man.”

As Sean Strickland prepares for his title rematch against South Africa’s Du Plessis at UFC 312, he continues to call out Khamzat Chimaev for what he perceives as character flaws. Meanwhile, Chimaev is focused on securing his first UFC title shot later in 2025. Whether they eventually meet in the octagon or continue their rivalry through words remains to be seen.