UFC's Sean Strickland in Awe of Alex Pereira "Came from literally nothing and made a life for himself ... The American Dream"

ByTimothy Wheaton
Two of the most prominent figures in the UFC, Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira, have forged an unexpected bond. What began as a brutal first-round knockout at UFC 276 has evolved into a collaboration. Their contrasting personalities simply add to the appeal. The US-born Strickland explains how impressed he is with the career of ‘Poatan.’

The story of Strickland and Pereira began at UFC 276 in July 2022. At the time, Sean Strickland was riding a six-fight winning streak and was considered one of the top contenders in the middleweight division. Alex Pereira, a former kickboxing world champion, was still relatively new to the UFC but carried immense hype.

In their fight, Alex Pereira delivered a devastating first-round knockout with his signature left hook. The loss was a humbling moment for Strickland, who later admitted that he underestimated Pereira’s power. For Pereira, the victory propelled him into title contention and eventually led to him capturing the UFC Middleweight Championship just months later.

Strickland took an unconventional path. He sought out Pereira as a training partner. Over time, Sean Strickland and ‘Poatan’ Alex Pereira have trained together extensively, helping each other prepare for major fights. Despite their contrasting personalities, Strickland being outspoken and brash while Pereira is stoic and reserved, the two have developed a strong camaraderie.

Pereira has spoken highly of Strickland’s work ethic and skills, while Strickland has expressed deep respect for Pereira’s journey. “You have to have respect for Alex,” Strickland said in an interview. “Where did that man come from? A tire shop, dude. He came from literally nothing and made a life for himself. As an American, Alex is kind of the American dream,” he said to MMA Junkie.

‘Poatan’ grew up in poverty and worked in a tire shop as a teenager. Struggling with alcoholism at one point, he turned his life around through kickboxing, eventually becoming a two-division champion in Glory Kickboxing before transitioning to MMA. Ultimately, he would become a two-division UFC champion.

Alex Pereira will corner Sean Strickland during his rematch against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 312 on February 8, 2025.

