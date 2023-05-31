Sean Strickland doesn’t think too highly of women’s mixed martial arts or reigning two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes.

No week would be complete without middleweight contender Sean Strickland doling out his own brand of wisdom. After sharing his rather disgusting take on the passing of amateur mixed martial artist Shalie Lipp, the California native is once again turning his attention toward women in combat sports. Specifically general consensus WMMA GOAT Amanda Nunes. In a sit-down interview with fellow UFC standout Chris Curtis, Strickland compared ‘The Lioness’ to Street Fighter character Blanca, and not in a flattering way.

“Nunes is that big girl right? Brazilian chick, she kind of looks like the thing in Street Fighter,” Strickland said. “No? A little bit, a little bit… Blanca, the thing with the arms that’s, like, a big forehead. Yeah, she has like multiple arms, dude” (h/t MMA News).

‘Tarzan’ did not stop there, suggesting that women will always take a backseat to men in combat sports.

“If you go on YouTube right now and you have an option between watching two random guys fight and two chicks fight that’ve never trained, are you gonna watch the two a**holes fight who’ve never trained or are you gonna watch the two chicks fight who’ve never trained? You want to see two men fight,” Strickland continued.

Sean Strickland Discredits Amanda Nunes’ Power Before Her Return to the Octagon at UFC 289

Before wrapping up another ignorant take, Sean Strickland managed to circle back to Amanda Nunes, taking a shot at the Brazilian’s power compared to that of the average male fighter.

“I mean, here’s the thing man, there are some great women fights but it’s, like, f*cking you know, it’s like you know who’s like even if you take a small champion, a small champion could go f*ck up an NFL player… Now, you take Amanda Nunes, and you have her go fight an NFL linebacker, the linebacker is gonna be like, ‘Did I just feel wind hit my face?'”

Amanda Nunes was originally scheduled to close out her trilogy with former champion Julianna Pena at UFC 289 on June 10. The ‘Venezuelan Vixen’ was forced to withdraw due to an injury, paving the way for Irene Aldana to step up and take her spot in the highly anticipated headliner. The event will emanate from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.