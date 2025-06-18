Report – Sergei Pavlovich books return fight against Waldo Cortes-Acosta at UFC Shanghai in August

Former interim heavyweight title challenger, Sergei Pavlovich is set for his return to action later this summer, booking a clash against recent winner, Waldo Cortes-Acosta at UFC Fight Night Shanghai on August 23. from the Shanghai Indoor Stadium in China.

Pavlovich, who retains the number four rank at the heavyweight limit, has been out of action since he returned to winning-ways in a forgettable unanimous decision win over promotional veteran, Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC Fight Night Riyadh at the beginning of February last.

As for Dominican contender, Cortes-Acosta, the number seven ranked contender recently turned in a controversial unanimous judging win over Moldovan grappler, Serghei Spivac at UFC 316 in New Jersey earlier this month.

Sergei Pavlovich fights Waldo Cortes-Acosta at UFC Shanghai

News of Sergei Pavlovich’s return against Waldo Cortes-Acosta was first reported by MMA Latinoamerica on social media tonight.

🚨 Atención Rep.Dominicana 🚨



Waldo Cortes-Acosta 🇩🇴 vs Sergei Pavlovich 🇷🇺 se enfrentarán el 23 de agosto en el #UFCShanghai



Me confirman que 'salsa boy' viaja a China en busca de un nuevo triunfo que lo ponga en el top 5 🔝 👊 pic.twitter.com/xrrSH0gsLV — MMA Latinoamérica (@ClubDeLasMMA) June 18, 2025

Snapping a two-fight losing skid with his decision win over Suriname striker, Rozenstruik earlier this month, Pavlovich had previously dropped a decision loss to compatriot, Alexander Volkov at UFC Fight Night Riyadh last summer.

Prior to that, Pavlovich had been sidelined since co-headlining UFC 295 against Tom Aspinall at the end of 2023, suffering a devastating opening round knockout loss to the Brit in their short-notice interim title fight at Madison Square Garden.

During his impressive Octagon run, Russian knockout ace, Pavlovich has racked up wins over the likes of Shamil Abdurakhimov, Derrick Lewis, Tai Tuivasa, and perennial contender, Curtis Blaydes of note.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

UFC Fight Night Shanghai takes place on August 23. with a light heavyweight headliner between veteran Brazilian striker, Johnny Walker, and Chinese talent, Mingyang Zhang set to take main event honors.