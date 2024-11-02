Sean Strickland Adds Sexist Remarks on Women in Racing: Who ‘let you all drive fast?!’

UFC athlete Sean Strickland is well known for being scared of LGBTQ+ people and women. He often has outlandish rants about females, stating that they should stay in the kitchen and not be allowed to vote. Now, Sean Strickland has found an issue with female race car drivers.

Sean Strickland Talks Women

Sean Strickland has a long history of putting women down. He claimed that no one would watch women’s MMA if it wasn’t coupled with men’s MMA, saying “If the female MMA was to separate from the male MMA no one’s going to watch that s***.” Strickland suggested that even a “weak” male journalist could probably beat up Raquel Pennington, a female UFC fighter.

The UFC athlete Strickland made comments suggesting that women shouldn’t work, saying “Women don’t need to work, they need to stay home and raise a family.” He suggested that society needs to “put women back in the kitchen” and return to a time when only one man in a household needed to work. Strickland stated that women’s right to vote was an “error” and suggested women should be “put back in the kitchen.” Strickland criticized the idea of women entering the workforce, claiming it has led to lower wages for men.

The UFC athlete Strickland has now found a new target for him to rant over, female racecar drivers. On X, he Tweeted:

“You know what the craziest f*cking thing to me is? Female race car drivers. Vote, fight, run whatever man it’s a new world of equality but like how the f*ck did someone think it was a good idea to let you all drive fast?!”

Then responded to an image that outed Asian female drivers specifically, and he agreed.

As for female racecar drivers in NASCAR, Danica Patrick is perhaps the most well-known female NASCAR driver, Patrick competed full-time in the Cup Series from 2013-2017. Also, Hailie Deegan is currently competing full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, 22-year-old Deegan is one of the most prominent female drivers in NASCAR today. Additionally, Toni Breidinger holds the record for most wins (19) by a female driver in the United States Auto Club (USAC) history.