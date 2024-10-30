Sean Strickland’s Controversial Comments Target Kamala Harris Supporters and LGBTQ+ Policies

Surprise! Sean Strickland has controversial opinions on both Kamala Harris and the LGBTQ community.

We know, you’re just as shocked as we are.

As we close in on election night in America, everyone is making the final push to share their generally unwanted opinions on the policies of the current Vice President and ex-POTUS Donald Trump who will look to once again move into the White House after being evicted by the masses in 2020.

True to his outspoken reputation, ‘Tarzan’ made yet another over-the-top claim on social media that targeted the Democratic presidential nominee, her running mate, and the transgender community.

“Imagine voting for commie Kamala and a tampon tim and having to explain the world to your kids ‘Well son thanks to me have tampons in the boys bathroom’ ‘Well daughter thanks to me you will be looking a d*cks in the girls locker room’ Y’all gotta live with that shame forever,” Strickland wrote on X.

At this rate, Strickland could probably produce a book made up of all his unhinged posts and sell it to some of his most staunch supporters. In today’s political climate, it would probably end up becoming a New York Times bestseller.

Sean Strickland reminds Khamzat Chimaev who’s next in line

Of course, seeing ’45’ retake the presidential throne isn’t the only thing weighing on Sean Strickland’s mind these days.

Earlier this year, UFC CEO Dana White confirmed that ‘Tarzan’ would be the next man in line to challenge reigning middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis. However, that may no longer be the case after Khamzat Chimaev scored a stunning first-round submission victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi.

Daniel Cormier recently noted on his YouTube channel that Mick Maynard, one-half of the UFC’s matchmaking team, immediately jumped out of his chair following Chimaev’s win over Whittaker and began speaking with Dana White and senior vice president of talent relations, Sean Shelby.

“[Chimaev] took [Whittaker] down, choked him, and broke his jaw. Broke his jaw with a squeeze from a rear naked choke. It was nuts to see him do that to a guy that once again was [one of the guys] in the generation before him… If you’re Sean Strickland, that result worries you because Mick Maynard sitting right next to me jumps up runs to Dana [White] and they start talking to Hunter [Campbell],” Cormier said. “Then Dana immediately runs over to Chimaev and talks to him. That’s scary to a guy that’s considered the No. 1 contender” (h/t Sportskeeda).

Could the UFC already be conspiring to give Strickland’s spot to Chimaev?

Not if ‘Tarzan’ has anything to say about it.

Understand one thing…. I am next in line….. Its been said, its been written… January/February me and @dricusduplessis are scrapping Go back to Chechnya and wait a few months….. wait.. sorry UAE… you’re not allowed in Chechnya…But hey crypto scams while you wait,” Strickland wrote amid the speculation.

Sounds like someone is getting a little nervous.