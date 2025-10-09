Sean Strickland Expresses Romantic Interest in Kayla Harrison: “I Love You”

Sean Strickland loves Kayla Harrison.

Under the PFL banner, Harrison became an instant sensation. Now, the two-time Olympic gold medalist is a bona fide superstar following her impressive second-round finish against Julianna Pena to capture the UFC bantamweight championship.

Inside the cage, Harrison is an absolute beast, finishing 14 of her 19 opponents. However, it’s her appearance outside of the Octagon that Strickland has seemingly become smitten with.

“I actually love Kayla Harrison,” Strickland told MMA Junkie. “No, I actually, Kayla, you guys, don’t judge me when I say this, but when you see Kayla real dolled up at a press conference, every now and then I’m like, “Wait a minute. Who is that?” And I’m, “Oh, f*ck, that’s Kayla. I hate myself.” But Kayla, I love you, man. Kayla’s a savage. I love Kayla. She is a savage.”

Harrison has not yet booked her first title defense, though we already know that it’ll come against former two-division queen Amanda Nunes.

Even before Harrison stepped inside the Octagon at UFC 316, ‘The Lioness’ announced that she was coming out of retirement to fight the Olympian. Nunes added additional fuel to the fire when she stepped inside the cage for a friendly faceoff with her former American Top Team teammate.

When and where their long-awaited clash occurs remains to be seen, but it’s already being hyped as one of the most anticipated scraps in UFC history, regardless of gender.