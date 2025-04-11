‘The Lioness’ Returns! Amanda Nunes Targeting Pena vs. Harrison Winner for Comeback Fight

The winner of Julianna Pena vs. Kayla Harrison may have a much bigger problem on their hands. A problem named Amanda Nunes.

On Friday, Pena and Harrison took center stage at the UFC 316 press conference, and needless to say, things quickly got heated between the two bantamweight stars.

But as fun as it was to see the two-time Olympic gold medalist verbally spar with ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ in Miami, it was Amanda Nunes who stole the show without saying a single word. When Dana White was asked whether or not ‘The Lioness’ would ever fight in the UFC again, the camera quickly panned to Nunes, who flashed a smile and shook her head yes, much to the delight of fans in attendance.

Dana White is asked if Amanda Nunes will come out of retirement to fight in the UFC again



The camera panned over to Amanda who nodded her head 👀👀



Amanda Nunes has history with both Julianna Pena and Kayla Harrison

With Pena vs. Harrison finally booked, Nunes’ imminent return to the Octagon makes all the sense in the world, regardless of who comes out on top.

Nunes, of course, has a history with Pena, having gone toe-to-toe with ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ twice inside the Octagon. The first time around, Pena scored perhaps the biggest upset in UFC history, submitting Nunes via a rear-naked choke at UFC 277.

Eight months later, Nunes exacted her revenge, pummeling Pena for 25 minutes and taking back her title emphatically.

And then there’s Kayla Harrison, who has a history with Nunes, training alongside ‘The Lioness’ at American Top Team.

Given their status as two of the best female fighters of all time, Harrison vs. Nunes would likely be the biggest fight in women’s mixed martial arts history, and the fight the UFC brass would likely prefer to book later this year.