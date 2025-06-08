Kayla Harrison wins title, submits Julianna Pena with nasty kimura finish – UFC 316 Highlights

Kayla Harrison has now minted herself as the new undisputed bantamweight champion tonight in the co-main event of UFC 316, submitting incumbent gold holder, Julianna Pena with a late second round kimura finish in the pair’s grudge match in New Jersey.

Harrison, who is a two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also managed to scoop two separate lightweight tournament wins during her decorated run with the PFL.

And finally drawing Washington native, Pena tonight in ‘The Garden State’, dominant grappling ace, Kayla Harrison would add the UFC crown to her gleaming mantelpiece.

Beginning strongly with a successful takedown, Ohio veteran, Harrsion would suffer a pair of illegal upkicks from Pena — with referee, Vitor Ribeiro immediately separating the duo — taking a point from Pena in the process.

But in the second round, Harrison assumed top control once more, and dominated from there on out.

Attempting to wrap up an arm-triangle submission against defending gold holder, Pena, Harrison — with just five seconds remaining in the second round, would lock up a nasty kimura submission on the former’s left side — forcing a quickfire tap.

With her victory, American Top Team ace, Harrison is expected to make her first title defense against former training partner and ex-two-weight champion, Amanda Nunes — who is set to return to the Octagon later this annum.

Below, catch the highlights from Kayla Harrison’s title win at UFC 316