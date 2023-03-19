UFC middleweight cotender Sean Strickland has gone off at the mouth again against another fellow fighter, this time flyweight prospect Jeff Molina.

This stems from a personal video that was recently leaked, a video in which Molina was intimate with another man, which caused Molina to post the following to his Twitter account on Friday:

“Not the way I wanted to do this but the chance to do it when I was ready was taken away from me. I’ve tried to keep my dating life private from social media.

“The thought of my buddies, teammates, and (people) I look up to looking at me different let alone treating me different for something I can’t control was something I couldn’t fathom.

“I wanted to be known for my skills and what I’ve dedicated the last 11 years of my life to not and not the ‘bi ufc fighter’ that I’m sure would just be translated to ‘gay UFC fighter.’”

Sean Strickland then decided to call Molina out for the matter, as well as accusing him of being a cheat:

Jeff Molina suspended indefinitely for rigging fights, ruining MMA..



Everyone "POS"



Jeff Molina "I may of sucked a cock"



Everyone "you're so brave"



What the actual CNN is going on here.. Bro we don't care that you fuck dudes its 2023 we care that you're a pos cheater… — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) March 17, 2023

“Jeff Molina suspended indefinitely for rigging fights, ruining MMA..

Everyone “POS”

Jeff Molina “I may of sucked a cock”

Everyone “you’re so brave”

What the actual CNN is going on here.. Bro we don’t care that you fuck dudes its 2023 we care that you’re a pos cheater…”

Strickland believes Molina to be a gambling cheat due to his relations with James Krause, who’s been looked at very closely regarding fixed fights as of late.

Some fans have taken a stance against Sean Strickland’s choices of words, as they often do, stating that the two matters and not one in the same. They’re right, but any time Strickland gets to rip someone, you know he’s going to take that opportunity.

Jeff Molina hasn’t fought since his split decision victory over Zhalgas Zhumagulov back in June of 2022, while Sean Strickland just picked up a win over Nassourdine Imavov earlier this year in December.

If you enjoyed this piece, feel free to share it on social media!