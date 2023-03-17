UFC flyweight Jeff Molina comes out as bisexual in social media post: ‘It’s not the way I wanted to do this’

UFC flyweight fighter, Jeff Molina has come out as bisexual in a post on his official Twitter account, however, admitted that it was “not the way I [he] wanted to do this.”

“Welp… this f*cking sucks,” Jeff Molina wrote on his official Twitter account, as well as sharing screenshots of a message he wrote in notes, confirming he is bisexual.

“TLDR (too long didn’t read) I’m bi [bisexual],” Jeff Molina wrote. “Not the way I wanted to do this but the chance to do it when I was ready was taken from me. I’ve tired to keep my dating life private from social media. I’ve dated girls my whole life and suppressed feelings I had throughout high school on the wrestling team, throughout college pursuing MMA, and even after making part of the dream happen and getting into the UFC.”



“I’m a pretty masculine dud eand that bro-y banter and… sense of humor has always been how I am,” Jeff Molina continued. “The thought of my buddies, teammates and [people] I look up to looking at me different – let alone treating me different – for something I can’t control was something I couldn’t fathom. In a sport like this where the majority of the fans [are] the homophobic c*cksuckers they are. I didn’t see myself doing this during this part of my career.”

“I wanted to be know for my skills and what I’ve dedicated the last 11 years of my life to and not [being] the ‘bi UFC fighter’ that I’m sure would just be translated to ‘gay UFC fighter’,” Molina wrote. “To the awful disturbed person that decided to post this, I hope it was wrote it. At the end of the day, I know my character, morals, and who I am as a person. As much as I’m getting hated/sh*tted on, I’m getting an equal amount of support & it means a f*ck ton.”

In the midst of a three-fight winning run since joining the UFC, Molina, 25, most recently defeated Zhalgas Zhumagulov in a split decision victory at UFC Vegas 56 back in June of last year.

Jeff Molina saw his license suspended by both the NSAC and the NYAC last year

In November of last year, Molina, a native of Lakewood, New Jersey, was issued a suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, and the New York Athletic Commission in relation to the betting scandal involving his former head coach and UFC lightweight and welterweight alum, James Krause.