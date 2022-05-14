Earlier this month, UFC middleweight Sean Strickland, claimed that former heavyweight contender, Pat Barry was a “predator” pointing to his relationship with former two-time strawweight champion, Rose Namajunas – leading to a slew of questions across his social media.

Strickland, who has received criticizm for his outlandish posts across social media, claimed that both Barry, and Jim West, the head coach of UFC bantamweight, Aspen Ladd – were “predators” and “groomers” due to their relationships with their respective fighters, comparing them to disgraced movie mogul, Harvey Weinstein.

“Is Jim West and Pat Barry the Weinstine (sic) of MMA?” Sean Strickland previously tweeted. “Or is Michael Jackson a better comparison… @netflic is currently contacting @TheAspenLadd and @rosenamajunas for a TV series lol!!!!! OK, I’m done gotta spar..”

Responding to Strickland’s allegations against Barry, former UFC heavyweight, Matt Mitrione claimed that the former had no idea what he was talking about when it came to Barry’s relationship with longtime partner, Namajunas.

“I wanna talk about Sean Strickland,” Matt Mitrione said. “Sean, I don’t know who you are, and to be honest, I don’t think I’ve ever watched you fight. But I’m gonna be really honest with you, you’re talking about some sh*t you don’t know what you’re talking about. With this whole thing about Pat Barry and Rose (Namajunas), and you’re tryna call Pat a predator and blah blah blah – I was there, I was at Duke Roufus’ gym when Rose was 17 years old, I was there on her 18th birthday. I was there for the conversation that Rose had with me.”



“It was like, ‘Hey, how do you think Pat feels about this situation, I’m turning 18 tomorrow and I wanna ask him to date.’ She’s like, ‘I love who he is, I love his energy, I love how excited he is, I think he’s a great human being.’ And Rose knew from the jump, that Pat was going to be somebody who was going to be in her life forever and ever,” Matt Mitrione said. “So for you (Strickland) to run your mouth, talking about whatever kind of bullsh*t you’re talking about, calling my good buddy, Pat, a predator, when you don’t know what the f*ck you’re talking about, that really kinda bothers me a little bit.”

Sean Strickland once again labelled Pat Barry a “groomer”

Replying to Mitrione’s comments, Strickland further claimed that Barry had “groomed” Namajunas, and accused Mitrione of defending Barry as a result of his comments.

“So, Matt Mitrione, I heard you had some sh*t to say about me,” Sean Strickland posted on Twitter,” And how what I said didn’t sit well with you, well let me tell you Matt, I don’t give a f*ck what sits well with you. You’re a f*cking can. When’s the last time you won a f*cking fight? Aren’t you like 0-8 right now? You’re a f*cking loser, me and you aren’t even in the same f*cking category.”

Heard Mat Mitrione lame bitch excuse for Pat. "Hes my friend he Waited till she was 18"



"grooming is befriending and establishing an emotional connection with a child, and sometimes the family, to lower the child's inhibitions with the objective of sexual abuse' pic.twitter.com/jg3REMvTux — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) May 12, 2022

“I’m gonna address what you said about Pat Barry waiting until she (Rose Namajunas) was 18, do you understand what f*cking grooming means?” Sean Strickland said. “And mind you, I don’t give a f*ck about Rose, I don’t give a f*ck about you, and I don’t give a f*ck about Pat. I’m just stating the facts. Rose was groomed by Pat Barry – and you defending him, you f*cking loser? Why don’t we go check what’s on your f*cking laptop you f*cking can.”