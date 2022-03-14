Controversial UFC middleweight contender, Sean Strickland has hit out at light heavyweight striker, Khalil Rountree – claiming that the Los Angeles native, who detailed his mental health struggles through tears following his UFC Vegas 50 last weekend, was a “PC BETA male”.

Strickland, a hugely outspoken figure on the promotion’s roster, has received mass criticism for comments throughout last year and this year, after he openly admitted that he had fantasised and dreamt about possibly killing one of his opponents inside the Octagon, and was battling urges to kill members of society throughout everyday life.

Turning in his second straight victory at UFC Vegas 50 last weekend following a brutal leg kick finish over Modestas Bukauskas, the aforenoted, Rountree finished Karl Roberson in devastating fashion – dropping his opponent before following up with a soccer kick to the midsection and then further dropping him with subsequent strikes.

Following the victory, which earned Rountree major plaudits, the Californian, who has been open with his prior and present mental health struggles, was asked what advice he would offer to someone in a similar position, where he began to tear up in a public show of emotion.

The UFC have yet to publicy comment on Sean Strickland’s recent controversial comments

Responding to Rountree’s outpouring of emotion and advice for people who are battling suicidal thoughts and depression, Strickland included footage of Rountree in an emotional state, claiming that the outpouring was the “gayest sh*t” he had ever witnessed.

“Gayest sh*t I’ve ever seen and I love bi women so I’ve seen a lot of gay…” Sean Strickland tweeted. “Yeah you’re really special, a special little snow flake… this man (Khalil Rountree) is the definition of a PC Beta male. You all would hate him…. seriously being in the same room as him makes me cringe.”

Posting a follow-up video, Strickland claimed that Rountree “sucks” and that “nobody likes him”

“You guys have no concept of who this man (Khalil Rountree) is…. He sucks soo much…” Sean Strickland tweeted. “If you ever hung out with him for more than 60 seconds you would hate him… God he sucks.”

