Khalil Rountree patiently setup an eventual second round finish over Karl Roberson on the main card of UFC Vegas 50 tonight — landing his second straight stoppage victory via a brutal barrage at the Octagon fence.

Routree Jr. — who entered the main card tangle off the back of a brutal leg kick knockout win over former Cage Warriors light heavyweight champion, Modestas Bukauskas back in September.

Hunting and patiently waiting to set up strikes against Roberson for the majority of the opening round, Rountree Jr. started expertly in the second, dropping Roberson and then unleashing a nasty body kick as the former returned to his feet, before then landing subsequent strikes resulting in his seventh career knockout win.

Below, catch the highlights from Khalil Routree Jr.’s win over Karl Roberson

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.