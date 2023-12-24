Video – UFC star Sean Strickland tosses ‘Piece of fabric’ Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt into garbage bin

Undisputed middleweight champion, Sean Strickland claims he trained for more than 10 years to obtain a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu – and the UFC star has tossed said belt and accolade into the garbage ahead of his return to the Octagon next year.

Strickland, the current undisputed middleweight champion, has been sidelined since he struck gold in a spectacular upset win over former two-time champion, Israel Adesanya back in September at UFC 293 in a unanimous decision victory for the American fighter.

Booked to make his return to the Octagon at UFC 297 next month in Canada, Strickland headlines the promotion’s return to ‘The Great White North’ – taking on surging incoming title chaser, Dricus du Plessis in a grudge match between the duo.

Featuring on fighter row at UFC 296 earlier this month, the hugely-outspoken Strickland leapt between seats and over Gilbert Burns’ young son to pursue du Plessis, attacking the Pretoria challenger ahead of the pair’s title fight in January.

Sean Strickland throws BJJ black belt in the bin

And on his official social media, Strickland, who rarely relies on his wrestling – offensively, at least, nor his often-overlooked Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu grappling game, tossed his black belt into a garbage bin.

“Over 10 years of my life wanting a piece of fabric,” Sean Strickland posted on his official X account tonight.

Turning in a memorable 2023 ahead of the annum’s end, Strickland landed three consecutive victories this year – including September’s spectacular decision win over City Kickboxing champion, Adesanya, handing the Nigerian-Kiwi his second title fight loss in the space of a year, resulting in an unwanted record-setting display from the striking sensation.

