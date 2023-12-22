Henry Cejudo rips Sean Strickland for emotional outburst amid UFC 296 brawl: ‘He’s somewhat of a crybaby’

Former two-division Octagon gold holder, Henry Cejudo has labelled undisputed middleweight kingpin, Sean Strickland a “crybaby” – in reaction to the latter’s emotional outburst and melee with incoming title challenger and foe, Dricus du Plessis in the crowd at UFC 296 last weekend.

Cejudo, a former undisputed flyweight champion and bantamweight gold under the banner of the promotion, as well as an Olympic gold medalist, made his return from a three-year retirement back in May.

Challenging for divisional spoils, Los Angeles-born contender, Cejudo suffered a close, split decision loss to former champion, Aljamain Sterling in the pair’s title affair.

Booked to make his return to the Octagon at UFC 298 in Anaheim, California, taking on surging bantamweight challenger, Merab Dvalishvili in a potential championship eliminator.

Henry Cejudo labels Sean Strickland a “crybaby”

And sharing his thoughts on Strickland’s brawl on fighter row with du Plessis ahead of the pair’s UFC 297 title showdown in Canada, Cejudo donned Strickland a “crybaby” for his emotional outburst.

“[Sean Strickland] likes to talk about other people, he likes to talk about other people’s wives,” Henry Cejudo said on his YouTube channel. “But when somebody brings up something about his past and with his dad, all of a sudden he’s crying. So, as cool as Sean Strickland could be – and the funny things that he could be, he’s also somewhat of a crybaby.”

“I was a fan, but the fact now that he’s really bringing it to the fists – like fighting outside of an actual Octagon – let’s me know that hte dude is just frickin’ emotional…” Henry Cejudo explained. “And now when they say something about you when you were a kid, and all this other sh*t, now you get p*ssed off and you’re the first one throwing blows. You know what that is? That’s a b*tch move.”