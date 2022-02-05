Count it six straight victories for the #7 ranked UFC middleweight contender, Sean Strickland, who outpoints Jack Hermansson over the course of five rounds for an admittedly dubious split decision (49-46, 47-48, 49-46) victory in the main event of UFC Vegas 47.

Adding Swedish-born contender, Hermansson to a list of victims at middleweight including the likes of Uriah Hall, Brendan Allen, and Jack Marshman, Strickland managed to successfully defend no less than seven takedown attempts over the course of the five round headliner.

Utilizing an ever-present jab which really made waves last July against the above mentioned, Hall, Strickland, a staple of Xtreme Couture under Eric Nicksick in ‘Sin City’ — managed to evade a lot of winging and misfiring efforts from Hermansson from the second round onwards, largely comfortably outstriking the former Cage Warriors champion.

Following his victory, Strickland who is set to leapfrog Hermansson into the #6 rank at middleweight at least, called for a middleweight title opportunity against the victor of next weekend’s UFC 271 headliner between champion, Israel Adesanya, and former champion, Robert Whittaker.

Below, catch the highlights from Sean Strickland’s split decision triumph over Jack Hermansson

BIG DROP TO END THE ROUND! 😳



The #UFCVegas47 main event keeps rolling on @ESPNPlus. pic.twitter.com/Vzryv4MEbz — UFC (@ufc) February 6, 2022

SWINGING IN THE MIDDLE TO END IT ON ESPN+!!!! #UFCVegas47 pic.twitter.com/No6FtPYFDQ — UFC (@ufc) February 6, 2022

The Joker broke the gentleman's agreement of no takedowns! 😂 #UFCVegas47 pic.twitter.com/2rj95M2BSc — UFC (@ufc) February 6, 2022

