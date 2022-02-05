LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Vegas 47: Hermansson vs. Strickland results throughout the night (Sat. February 5. 2022) live from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Headlining the promotion’s return to ‘Sin City’: a middleweight showdown between the #6 ranked contender, Jack Hermansson, and the #7 rated challenger, Sean Strickland.

Hermansson, a former Cage Warriors welterweight champion returned to the winner’s enclosure at UFC Vegas 27 back in May, handing striking prospect, Edmen Shahbazyan a unanimous decision loss.

22-6 as a professional, Hermansson has lodged Octagon victories over Kelvin Gastelum, Jacare Souza, David Branch, Gerald Meerschaert, Thales Leites, Brad Scott, Alex Nicholson, and Scott Askham.

Undefeated in his last five, outspoken North Carolina-born contender, Strickland headlined for the first time under the promotion’s banner at UFC Vegas 33 in July, where he moved to 24-3 as a professional with a unanimous decision win against Uriah Hall.

In prior victories, the middleweight contender has bested Krzysztof Jotko, Brendan Allen, Jack Marshman, Nordine Taleb, Court McGee, Tom Breese, Alex Garcia, Igor Araujo, Luke Barnatt, and Bubba McDaniel.

UFC Vegas 47 Results: Hermansson vs. Strickland

UFC Vegas 47 Main Card Results: (ESPN+ 7 pm E.T.)

Middleweight: Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland

Middleweight: Punahele Soriano vs. Nick Maximov

Welterweight: Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Carlston Harris

Light Heavyweight: Sam Alvey vs. Brendan Allen

Middleweight: Treasan Gore vs. Bryan Battle

Catchweight (149lbs): Julian Erosa vs. Steven Peterson

UFC Vegas 47 Preliminary Card: (ESPN+ 4 pm E.T.)

Bantamweight: Miles Johns vs. John Castaneda

Featherweight: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Michael Trizano

Middleweight: Chidi Njokuani vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Bantamweight: Alexis Davis vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Light Heavyweight: Jailton Almeida vs. Danilo Marques

Welterweight: Jason Witt vs. Philip Rowe

Flyweight: Malcom Gordon vs. Denys Bondar

