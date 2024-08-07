Sean Strickland Questions Compassion for Homeless: ‘They’re Drugged Out Zombies’

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland questioned why people show compassion for the homeless.

Strickland has been known to voice his opinion, whether it is controversial or not. In his latest questionable comments, Strickland wondered why people show compassion to homeless people as he says they are just drug addicts who did it to themselves.

“I just don’t understand the love and compassion for homeless people. These people are drugged out zombies.. They’re not down on there luck trying to get better, they’re drug zombies They bring drugs and crime around your children. Yall need to man up and sack up,” Strickland wrote on X.

After Strickland’s comments, MMA journalist Helen Yee responded by saying she used to volunteer at a homeless shelter and what the former champ said it was not true.

“There is a difference between the guy at a shelter looking for a job and a guy doing the crack zombie walk past a park,” Strickland responded. “Big difference…”

It was a comment that not many fans agreed by Sean Strickland, but the former champ often makes comments that people don’t agree with.

Sean Strickland holding out for a title shot

Sean Strickland returned to the win column back in June with a decision win over Paulo Costa. It was his first fight after dropping his middleweight title by split decision to Dricus Du Plessis.

After the win over Costa, Sean Strickland made it clear that he would be holding out for a title shot.

“I’m going to wait,” Strickland said at the evening’s post-fight press conference (via MMAFighting). “I f*cking paid my f*cking dues. I paid my dues. I got f*cking robbed [at UFC 297] … we all know I got f*cking robbed, at least Dricus doesn’t back up. So I’m going to sit my f*cking ass in the gym and I’m going to be a team player and I’m going to f*cking wait, and I’m going to f*cking wait until they say, ‘Sean, go beat this man.’”

Sean Strickland is 29-6 as a pro and coming off the win over Costa.