Sean Strickland to Nina Drama’s Donald Trump Support: “Cleaning crew doesn’t come till after the white men leave”

The unique friendship between Sean Strickland and UFC interviewer Nina-Marie Daniele (also known as Nina Drama on social media) always produces entertaining results.

Recently, Strickland took another dig at his friend and former model after she posted a picture of herself at the Republican National Convention in July. Like Strickland, Daniele is a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, who was announced as the GOP’s presidential nominee for the third time.

Still, that didn’t stop him from taking a dig at Daniele in the most Strickland-esque of ways.

Didn't think they let Mexicans in the RNC….. "excuse me senorita the cleaning crew doesn't come till after the white men leave" lmao https://t.co/c5ERTuv2Gx — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) July 20, 2024

“Didn’t think they let Mexicans in the RNC….. “excuse me senorita the cleaning crew doesn’t come till after the white men leave” lmao,” Strickland wrote in response to Daniele’s appearance at the RNC.

Sean Strickland has been reminded of Nina Drama’s heritage on more than one occasion

For those unaware, Daniele is not Mexican. She’s actually French and Italian, something she has reminded ‘Tarzan’ of on more than one occasion.

Sean Strickland thinks I look more Mexican than Italian. What do you guys think? LOL FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/wGzY31Xlm6 pic.twitter.com/2LEJiNAE89 — Nina-Marie Daniele (@ninamdrama) December 31, 2023

Do I really look Mexican you guys?



For the 1,000th time I am French and Italian but I am a proud American @SStricklandMMA LOL https://t.co/3EaWMA9dE3 pic.twitter.com/QAljotYgtY — Nina-Marie Daniele (@ninamdrama) July 20, 2024

Of course, Strickland’s constant trolling of Daniele’s heritage is just a bit of fun between the two.

Over the years, the unlikely duo have become close friends. Daniele has often been spotted in videos training alongside the former UFC middleweight world champion.

The two even engaged in a Roman Candle battle that nearly cost Strickland a nipple.

Sean Strickland was last seen inside the Octagon at UFC 302, scoring a split decision win over Paulo Costa. It was a return to the win column for ‘Tarzan’ after he surrendered the 185-pound crown to the current champion, Dricus Du Plessis, five months earlier at UFC 297.

Holding strong as the No. 1 ranked contender in the division, Strickland is content to sit on the sidelines and await the winner of the UFC 305 headliner this month between Du Plessis and the returning Israel Adesanya. The winner of that fight will leave Perth with the middleweight title and an inevitable rematch with Strickland.