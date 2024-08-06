Sean Strickland to Nina Drama’s Donald Trump Support: “Cleaning crew doesn’t come till after the white men leave”

ByCraig Pekios
Sean Strickland to Nina Drama's Donald Trump Support: "Cleaning crew doesn't come till after the white men leave"

The unique friendship between Sean Strickland and UFC interviewer Nina-Marie Daniele (also known as Nina Drama on social media) always produces entertaining results.

Recently, Strickland took another dig at his friend and former model after she posted a picture of herself at the Republican National Convention in July. Like Strickland, Daniele is a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, who was announced as the GOP’s presidential nominee for the third time.

Still, that didn’t stop him from taking a dig at Daniele in the most Strickland-esque of ways.

“Didn’t think they let Mexicans in the RNC….. “excuse me senorita the cleaning crew doesn’t come till after the white men leave” lmao,” Strickland wrote in response to Daniele’s appearance at the RNC.

Sean Strickland has been reminded of Nina Drama’s heritage on more than one occasion

For those unaware, Daniele is not Mexican. She’s actually French and Italian, something she has reminded ‘Tarzan’ of on more than one occasion.

READ MORE:  'I was tired': Dana White explains sour face at UFC 304 during Belal Muhammad decision

Of course, Strickland’s constant trolling of Daniele’s heritage is just a bit of fun between the two.

Over the years, the unlikely duo have become close friends. Daniele has often been spotted in videos training alongside the former UFC middleweight world champion.

Sean Strickland and Nina Drama

The two even engaged in a Roman Candle battle that nearly cost Strickland a nipple.

READ MORE:  Imane Khelif: Sean Strickland comments on intersex Olympic boxer: 'Political wokeness'
Sean Strickland and Nina Drama

Sean Strickland was last seen inside the Octagon at UFC 302, scoring a split decision win over Paulo Costa. It was a return to the win column for ‘Tarzan’ after he surrendered the 185-pound crown to the current champion, Dricus Du Plessis, five months earlier at UFC 297.

Sean Strickland

Holding strong as the No. 1 ranked contender in the division, Strickland is content to sit on the sidelines and await the winner of the UFC 305 headliner this month between Du Plessis and the returning Israel Adesanya. The winner of that fight will leave Perth with the middleweight title and an inevitable rematch with Strickland.

READ MORE:  Taila Santos Slams PFL Over Dakota Ditcheva’s 'Easy' Opponents
READ MORE:  Khabib Nurmagomedov Prefers Umar to Face Merab Dvalishvili Rather Than Sean O’Malley

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts