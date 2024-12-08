Sean Strickland rips ‘Fake Muslim’ Khamzat Chimaev after booking UFC 312 title fight: ‘Stay in your lane’

After booking his title rematch at UFC 312 overnight, former champion, Sean Strickland has hit out at the unbeaten, Khamzat Chimaev — labelling the Chechen a “fake Muslim” and urging him to stay in his own lane as he prepares for a re-run with Dricus du Plessis.

Strickland, who currently holds the number one rank at the middleweight limit, will officially headline UFC 312 in February, making his return to Australia in a grudge match with the incumbent titleholder and former foe, du Plessis.

Most recently featuring at UFC 302 back in June, Strickland would land a hard-fought split decision win over former title challenger, Paulo Costa in the pair’s grudge match in New Jersey.

As for Chimaev, the unbeaten Chechen challenger most recently co-headlined UFC 308 back in October, landing a blistering opening round face crank submission win over former undisputed champion, Robert Whittaker in the pair’s title eliminator.

And billed to compete for the championship in his next outing by UFC CEO, Dana White, Chimaev has missed out on an immediate charge to the throne — with the promotion instead booking du Plessis in a title rematch with the above-mentioned, Strickland.

Sean Strickland hits out at Khamzat Chimaev in online tirade

And reacting to his booking in a title fight, Strickland hit out at Chimaev on social media — labelling him a “fake Muslim” and alleging he took part in a cryptocurrency scam.

“I love how cumshot (sic) will try to talk sh*t to me…,” Sean Strickland posted on X aimed at Khamzat Chimaev. “Bro you’re not a man, character-level f*cking dog sh*t.. Crypto scams, wh*red yourself out to Kadyrov for cars, fled to the Middle East when the pimp hand got too strong. Stay in your lane Swedish man…..”

No he cant…… And that says a lot.. we let everyone in America…. This guy has the moral character of dog shit… fake Muslim — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) December 8, 2024

“No he can’t……,” Sean Strickland replied to a user who questioned if Khamzat Chimaev could fight in the United States.” And that says a lot.. we let everyone in America… This guy has the moral character of dog sh*t… fake Muslim.”