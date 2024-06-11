UFC star Sean Strickland again rips ‘Criminal’ fighter pay in online tirade: ‘The pay is utter garbage’

Mike Perry has responded to former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland saying BKFC doesn’t pay their fighters well.

Since BKFC was created, they have attracted several big-name fighters to sign there and many have spoken about how they are getting paid well. But, Strickland recently came out and said that was not true and he thinks guys are only making a couple thousand dollars.

“How much would I f—king fight bare knuckle for?” Sean Strickland said at a recent press conference. “Not nothing they would pay me. They’re paying their guys s—t. F—king breaking their hands, breaking their orbitals, making like a couple thousand bucks.”

Eddie Alvarez also disagreed with Strickland’s comments, but Mike Perry says that is not the case. Instead, he says he is getting paid a hefty amount.

“Strickland, he’s fighting for the UFC for pesos, and I’m getting paid over here. He’s always posting videos on Instagram where he walks outside of his garage or his front door, and somebody is in his driveway and he’s trying to fight a bare-knuckle for free right there. What are you talking about Sean?,” Perry said on his Overdogs podcast.

Perry no doubt is getting paid well by BKFC, but Strickland thinks the lower-level fighters are barely making any money.

Sean Strickland also says UFC pay is utter garbage

Although Sean Strickland criticized BKFC’s pay, he also took aim at the UFC pay as well.

Strickland knows pay in MMA could always be better and he thinks the starting salary for UFC fighters is not good. So, the hope for Strickland is pay in all combat sports will improve.

“UFC pay is utter garbage lol their signing guys at 10/10 that should be criminal… but the vast majority of BKFC fighters are getting paid way less than that….. As a ufc fighter I advocate for better pay for me and the entire roster…… You should do the same for your guys,” Strickland wrote in the Instagram comment.

“While I’m on my soap box from a poor man who became kinda a rich man once you have capital it just snow balls. These elites could probably never take a paycheck again and easily make 500k a year…. yet they still line their bank accounts with millions that they will never need or spend. In all industries,” Strickland added.

Sean Strickland is coming off a decision win over Paulo Costa at UFC 302 to return to the win column.