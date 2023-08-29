Whilst Israel Adesanya has promised to make his pay-per-view return against Sean Strickland look “easy” next month at UFC 293, the latter has vowed to clinch the title from the Nigerian-Kiwi, labelling him a “Chinese sl*t” once more.

Headlining his first flagship event for the organization, hugely-outspoken contender, Strickland, whom currently holds the number four rank in the official middleweight division, will take on two-time and incumbent gold holder, Adesanya in the main event of UFC 293, challenging for gold.

Riding a two-fight winning run into his premiere title challenger, Covina native, Strickland landed a unanimous decision win over the highly-touted, Nassourdine Imavov back in January in an impromptu pairing at the light heavyweight limit.

And back in July, Strickland earned his title siege against Adesanya courtesy of a second round TKO win over Abusupiyan Magomedov – and fortuning off a lingering injury which prevented number one contender, Dricus du Plessis from competing in September.

Sean Strickland begins to needle at Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 293

Nevertheless, Strickland has already ramped up his verbal onslaught against Adesanya, labelling him a “Chinese sl*t” once more – before laying out plans to bring the title back with him to the United States.

“I’m fighting Izzy (Israel Adesanya) the Chinese man, you guys,” Sean Strickland said. “And here’s the thing, I’ve always called Izzy the Chinese champion, but Izzy’s not the Chinese champion, Izzy is the modern-day man. Izzy is the Chinese sl*t.”

“He sold himself for a dollar,” Sean Strickland explained. “And you guys, we’re gonna bring that belt back to America. Let’s f*cking go.”

Just yesterday, Adesanya also predicted his own victory over Strickland, claiming he would actually flash the camera and broadcast a pair of French tip fingernails after he vowed to KO the outspoken challenger when they share the Octagon in Sydney, Australia.

