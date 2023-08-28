Israel Adesanya has plans to show off a fresh set of French tipped fingernails following a predicted win over Sean Strickland at UFC 293 next month – promising to knock out the outspoken Clovis native to boot.

Adesanya, the incumbent and two-time undisputed middleweight champion, headlines UFC 293 in two weeks’ time, taking on surging number four ranked division challenger, Strickland in a return to Sydney, Australia for the Octagon.

Sidelined since he headlined UFC 287 back in April, on that occasion, Adesanya successfully regained the middleweight throne with a spectacular knockout win over arch-rival and common-foe, Alex Pereira.

And earning his first title shot under the banner of the UFC since recovering from his own KO loss to Pereira, Strickland has since racked up two wins in his last three, including a decision victory over Nassourdine Imavov, and a July knockout win over Abusupiyan Magomedov.

Israel Adesanya already has a celebration in mind after a UFC 293 win

Expected to be treated with a hurl of insults from the polarizing Strickland in the build-up to their UFC 293 title showing, Adesanya has no qualms about painting his nails – and then showing them off to the broadcast if he follows through on his prediction of a knockout win.

“He’s (Sean Strickland) an idiot,” Israel Adesanya told MMA Fighting. “I’m not going to lose to an idiot. He says he’s not going to lose to a guy that jerks off to cartoons or paint his nails. Well, I’m going to paint my nails for that fight and I’m going to knock him out with my painted nails.”

“I’ve had that vision of having my nails painted, knocking him out and just showing my nails to the camera like, look, with my frosted tips, I knocked his b*tch ass out,” Israel Adesanya explained.

Can Israel Adesanya land a KO win over Sean Strickland next month?