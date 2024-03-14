Sean Strickland argues for title fight rematch with UFC star Dricus du Plessis: ‘That needs to be run back’

Former undisputed middleweight champion, Sean Strickland insists he wants no part of the politics within the title picture at 185 pounds off the back of his UFC 297 loss to Dricus du Plessis earlier this year, however, claims he should be the next to stand opposite the former in an immediate title rematch.

Strickland, a former undisputed middleweight champion, headlined UFC 297 back in January in Canada, suffering a close, split decision loss to newly-minted gold holder, du Plessis in the pair’s championship battle.

Retaining the number one ranked at middleweight in the months since his loss, outspoken ex-champion, Strickland has been linked with a title-eliminator against another former gold holder, Robert Whittaker in Perth – potentially in August, however, has yet to be booked since his defeat to the South African.

Sean Strickland stakes claim for UFC title rematch

Voicing his concern at a targeted title grudge match between du Plessis and would-be common-foe, Israel Adesanya later this year, Strickland argues that he should be the next challenger to the throne.

“You know I don’t care about fight politics or a belt but it makes me laugh they give Izzy (Israel Adesanya) a rematch to Alex (Pereira) after getting slept,” Sean Strickland posted on his official X account. “I lost a close decision that Dana (White) himself thought I won. Everyone did. The stats did. That needs to be run back.”

Initially winning the title back in September of last year at UFC 293, Strickland turned in one of the biggest upset victories in Octagon memory in a one-sided unanimous decision win over the above-mentioned, Adesanya.

Suffering a title loss to du Plessis in his immediate title fight defense, Strickland’s reign was lamented by former foe, Kamaru Usman, who admitted he regrets not moving to middleweight in search of a championship rematch with him.

