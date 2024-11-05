Sean Strickland faces backlash from Song Yadong over comments on Chinese culture

Former undisputed UFC middleweight kingpin, Sean Strickland has been labelled as “toxic” as fans within the mixed martial arts community by Chinese contender, Song Yadong — after the former launched a xenophobic rant aimed at his countrymen earlier this summer.

Strickland, a former undisputed middleweight champion under the banner of the UFC, most recently featured back in June in a co-main event clash with former title challenger, Paulo Costa — landing a split decision win in New Jersey.

And at the beginning of the year, Sean Strickland, who has staked his claim for a title rematch with the incumbent, Dricus du Plessis, dropped a highly controversial split judging loss to the South African in the pair’s championship pairing in Canada.

Yet to receive booking for his next Octagon walk as du Plessis welcomed the chance to take on the unbeaten Khamzat Chimaev following his impressive submission win over common-foe, Robert Whittaker last month at UFC 308, Strickland raised eyebrows and hit the headlines earlier in the summer amid a xenophobic rant aimed at Chinese natives.

“Chinamen are the worst,” Sean Strickland said. “They’re animals. Barbaric, filthy, the worst kind of tourists. Japanese and Korean people are the best. I went to Japan in particular and it was a great experience because there were so many nice people there. There are good Asians and bad Asians.”

Song Yadong hits out at xenophobic comments from Sean Strickland

Reacting to Strickland’s comments this week, bantamweight contender, Yadong claimed the former champion was no different than “toxic” fans within the mixed martial arts community.

“Last time, I saw your interview with Sean and I heard him say a lot of negativity about Chinese people,” Song Yadong told Helen Yee. “However, I don’t think he’s been to China before, yet believes Chinese people are a certain way. Since he’s talking this way, he’s no different than toxic fans. I believe this is discrimination towards Chinese people. I really respect him as a fighter, but what he’s saying is not good.”

“Yes! If he’s willing to, I can show him around China because there’s good and bad in every country. He’s probably only seen the bad side then talks about it online. Next time, if there’s an opportunity, I’ll show him around China to see all the nice things and great people there.”