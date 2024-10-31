Dricus du Plessis Issues Strong Warning to Khamzat Chimaev: ‘He Has a Gun, I Have a Tank’

Dricus du Plessis has issued a warning to Khamzat Chimaev ahead of a possible title showdown between the two.

As we know, Dricus du Plessis has made quite the impression since arriving in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Over the course of the last few years, he has established himself as the best middleweight on the planet, rattling off impressive wins over Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker and Sean Strickland.

Now, however, a new challenger has emerged in the form of Khamzat Chimaev. The expectation is that ‘Borz’ will be in the running to face Dricus du Plessis next for the UFC middleweight title.

During a recent interview, the South African sensation gave his thoughts on how it could all play out.

Dricus du Plessis examines Khamzat Chimaev challenge

“When I fight, I don’t know how to back up. I’m gonna go out there and fight you. We’ve seen this with Khamzat [Chimaev] slowing down after the first round, round-and-a-half, and I think that’s because he uses so much power. He has the wrestling technique, of course but he uses his strength as a weapon and in this case, he has a gun, I have a tank when it comes to the strength. There’s not a middleweight that’s gonna over power me.

“There’s so many things going on right now… I know Khamzat [Chimaev] has some travel restrictions but I don’t know too much on that. Where do you do this [fight]? Where does it make the most sense? When do you do it? Cause I don’t wanna sit out for too long but yeah, at this stage I don’t have anything concrete that I could give you but whatever it is, I hope it’s Khamzat next.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

Either way, you know this one is guaranteed to be an absolute banger.