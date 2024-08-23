Sean Strickland talks Alex Pereira rematch: ‘I’m not scared, but I’ll just go to sleep’

Former undisputed middleweight champion, Sean Strickland has claimed he is not “scared” about the possibility of rematching fellow former divisional titleholder, Alex Pereira in the future, however, admits he would likely get knocked out for a second time.

Strickland, the current number one ranked middleweight challenger, most recently turned in a decision win over former title chaser, Paulo Costa back in May — co-headlining UFC 302 in Newark, New Jersey.

As for Brazilian fan-favorite, Pereira, the undisputed light heavyweight champion is slated to headline UFC 307 later this year in a title defense against Khalil Rountree — having dispatched Jiri Prochazka with a brutal second round high-kick back in their June title rematch during International Fight Week.

However, with Dricus du Plessis submitting former champion, Israel Adesanya earlier this month at UFC 305, Strickland has already been lined up to take on the South African in a rematch of their controversial UFC 297 title showdown — with the former hoping to strike the rematch in North America this time around.

Sean Strickland unsure of rematch fight with Alex Pereira

And following claims from his head coach, Eric Nicksick that he would likely skirt a rematch between Strickland and Pereira, the former admitted that while he’s not scared to take on the Brazilian again — he admittedly doesn’t fancy his chances.

“I’m not scared of Alex (Pereira), but my chin — I’ll just go to sleep, it’s a weird thing,” Sean Strickland told the Brazilian’s head coach, Plinio Cruz during a recent video. “For me to knock Alex out, he has to do something really stupid. If you gave me one free shot and you said give everything you can, I’m not knocking him out.”

But you do that to Alex, everybody on the roster’s going to sleep,” Sean Strickland explained. “I just know that no matter what the f*ck I do, he’s gonna eat it, and if he just touches me one good one — good night.”