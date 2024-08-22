Dricus du Plessis is a weirdo claims Sean Strickland, preps for bloody fight for the title

Pegged to rematch former-foe, Dricus du Plessis for the undisputed middleweight champion off the back of his win at UFC 305 over the course of the weekend, former titleholder, Sean Strickland has labelled him a “weirdo” as well as predicting the duo will share a bloody rematch together.

Strickland, the current number one ranked divisional challenger, most recently featured on the main card of UFC 302 earlier this year in New Jersey, taking out former title challenger, Paulo Costa in the pair’s grudge fight in Newark.

As for du Plessis, the Pretoria native headlined UFC 305 over the course of last weekend, stopping common-foe and former two-time middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya with a spectacular fourth round rear-naked choke submission win in Perth, Australia.

And while former middleweight champion, Alex Pereira has weighed up a potential return to 185lbs, UFC CEO, Dana White has already confirmed that former champion, Strickland would take on the victor of the UFC 305 main event win — now confirmed as du Plessis.

Sean Strickland brands rival, Dricus du Plessis a “weirdo”

Welcoming the chance to take on du Plessis as long as their rematch takes place in North America, Strickland claimed the former was a “weirdo” and predicted the duo would let blood spatter in their title re-run.

“Dricus is a f***ing weirdo, man,” Sean Strickland told ESPN MMA during a recent interview. “Maybe if there was another headbutt, maybe he cuts me again. Or maybe hopefully cut this side of my face.”

“But no, dude, I’m always confident,” Sean Strickland explained. “At the end of the day, I just want to have more. I think the thing going into that fight, like I’m going to wake up Saturday morning, I’m going to have all my gear and I’m going to be looking at the clock and I’m just going to know that I’m going into a fight, get some brain damage, and that’s, it’s a nice feeling knowing that you’re going to go and just have a war. It’s nice, like a big moment in your life. It’s exciting. I suppose losing some brain cells wouldn’t excite most people, but it does, it is every day people just wake up and they just accept.”

“Another wrong with that,” Sean Strickland told. “But like when you fight, it tests who you are to the poor man. Like I know I’m going to be bloody. He’s going to be bloody. There’s going to be animosity. There’s going to be some hatred. There’s going to be some personal shit involved. Like that kind of feeling, man, a drug can’t replicate that.”