Sean O’Malley Won’t Be Fighting Cody Garbrandt Next – Dana White

A potential fight between rising star Sean O’Malley and former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt will not be happening next or anytime soon according to the UFC president Dana White.

Since ‘Suga’ and ‘No Love’ had high profile knockout wins at UFC 250 fans have been clamoring to see the two fighters face off. Both men have also played into the narrative and have exchanged jibes over social media and through interviews.

O’Malley who has just broken the top 15 at bantamweight has gone on record to guarantee he would knock out the fifth-ranked fighter in the world if they fought, he said.

“Yeah, absolutely, 100 percent. I feel like I’d knock Cody out. I mean, he looked more improved on Saturday. He looked like he was more calculated, more calm, he looked very much improved since getting knocked out three times,” O’Malley explained. “So, he did improve, he is high-level. He’s a very, very dangerous opponent and anyone that just throws bombs like that is dangerous. I feel like I’m calculated enough, accurate enough, and skilled enough to be able to knock him out. It’s a win-win fight for me.”

Speaking on the latest episode of The Schmozone Podcast White revealed he is focused on making O’Malley a future star of the sport, he said.

“He is one of the kids we are focused on and have been since the ‘Contender Series. He had some issues he had to deal with the last couple of years, which is brutal. But it’s given him a chance to heal up and here we are.”

While White recognises the talent and potential O’Malley posseses, he is keen not to rush the 25-year-old into big fights before he is ready – hence why ‘Suga’ will not be fight Garbradnt next.

“The problem is, you take a Sean O’ Malley…first of all he has been off for a couple of years, young kid, just coming in, like where does he goes from here? You got to give this kid a few more fights before he gets to Cody Garbrandt,” White said. “If he fought and beat Cody Garbrandt, then he’d break into the top five, and very few people in their careers break into the top five.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Who do you think Sean O’Malley should face next?