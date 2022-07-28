Following recent calls for an increase in compensation he receives from the UFC, bantamweight contender, Sean O’Malley insists he is now happy with his payday from the organization – and has taken the view that he can utilize the platform he has to help ship and sell his merchandize.

O’Malley, the current #13 ranked bantamweight contender in the promotion’s official rankings, returns to the Octagon in October on the main card of UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, UAE – tackling the #1 ranked contender, former undisputed champion, Petr Yan.

Last time out, the Montana striker opened the main card of UFC 276 during International Fight Week at the beginning of this month, fighting Pedro Munhoz to a second round official ‘No Contest’ after landing an inadvertent eye poke.

The falter snapped a run of three consecutive knockout wins for the Dana White’s Contender Series product, who had dispatched the trio of Thomas Almeida, Kris Moutinho, and Raulian Paiva in impressive fashion.

Sean O’Malley admits he’s happy with his current financial deal with the UFC

Reflecting on his recent run with the promotion, O’Malley claimed that he was happy to be in the current position he finds himself – from a financial standpoint with the organization. And has taken the approach to flog his merchandize given the popularity he has garnered during his rise.

“Yeah, I’d say I’m happy with where I’m at in the UFC – with how I’m getting paid, with how I’m being treated.” Sean O’Malley told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. “I’m definitely happy. It’s just really been a perspective change in looking at the UFC in more of, this is a platform for me to sell merch, to do other stuff, we’ve had this conversation before.”

“… I’m gonna take advantage of these opportunities,” Sean O’Malley explained. “I’m not getting paid more now that I’m fighting Petr (Yan). On my last contract I fought Pedro (Munhoz), and now I’m fighting Petr – I didn’t ask for more money, I’m fighting the number one guy. I’m just gonna go out there and take advantage of the opportunity and that is to fight Petr – I’m lucky to be able to be in this position. To be healthy, to be 27, going into my prime, fighting these top-level guys. And I’m just gonna take advantage of that.”