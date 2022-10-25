Sean O’Malley addresses the UFC 280 controversial decision win, pointing at the W on his win column.

This past weekend, Petr Yan put his number 1 contender spot on the line as he took on the surging Sean O’Malley. The fight was a competitive one, where both parties hurt and rocked each other, but it seemed as if Yan’s grappling was the x-factor. But, when the scorecards were read, O’Malley was declared the victor via split decision.

Since then, there has been a lot of backlash from fans and fighters, saying Yan was robbed, but Sean O’Malley doesn’t seem to care as he addressed such comments in a recent video on his YouTube channel.

“Post-fight, some of you guys might have thought I lost, some of you might have thought I won. At the end of the day, they said I won.”

Sean O’Malley tells fans to save their breath as he has an official win on his record

O’Malley continued to address the large segment of MMA fans who thought he lost at UFC 280, saying that no matter how angry or upset they get, it won’t change his record.

“It’s not my f—king fault. You guys wanna go tell the refs, the judges, that I lost, you wanna go tell Dana [White], tell whoever, but don’t tell me. Save it, boys, cause that’s not what my record says.”

The fight itself earned fight of the night honors as Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley put on a show for all 3 rounds. Each round being extremely close, but many had Yan winning the 2nd and O’Malley winning the 3rd. So, it comes down to how you scored the first round where O’Malley won a few striking exchanges, but Yan took him down and controlled him. Despite not doing much damage.

As far as Sean O’Malley is concerned, he seems to be happy with his performance.

“Happy with how it played out as far as landing big shots, ate some big shots. Goddamn, that was a war. That was a mental battle and I knew that going in.” (H/T MiddleEasy)