Polarizing UFC bantamweight contender, Sean O’Malley has landed the biggest victory of his Octagon tenure to date — defeating former undisputed division champion, Petr Yan in a close split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) victory on the main card of UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

O’Malley, who entered tonight’s main card clash with Russian striker, Yan off the back of four fights without defeat, tackled Yan — who held the #1 rank in the division ahead of the Etihad Arena bout.

Landing a few more significant strikes against Yan throughout their three round limit, O’Malley was taken down on six separate occasions by the Dudinka native — who managed to amass over five and a half minutes of control time as a result.

Hurting Yan with a massive left hand in the second round, O’Malley himself managed to reply on cue, rocking Yan himself with a counter, before opening a cut on the former undisputed champion’s right eye courtesy of a third round knee.

Below, catch the highlights from Sean O’Malley’s win against Petr Yan at UFC 280