Sean O’Malley Set To Appear Before NSAC Over Positive Drug Test

Sean O’Malley set to appear before the NSAC in order to get some answers regarding his recent positive drug test.

As a result of this test that popped, it has halted his MMA career, which is a shame considering the current state of it. He’s a rising prospect under the UFC banner and one that fight fans have taken a liking to after making a name for himself.

If you recall, O’Malley failed an out-of-competition drug test conducted by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). Now, he’s set to appear before the Nevada State Athletic Commission on November 14th for his hearing.

According to the agenda that was made available by the commission, this hearing is set to be focused on the disciplinary complaint. Or a proposed adjudication agreement. In more simple terms, it all comes down to representing a plea deal of sorts.

Sean O’Malley Looking To Get Answers

The reason is due to the rising prospect denying that he did anything wrong. Instead, he has expressed confidence he would be exonerated with the facts of the case.

Once he popped for the test, USADA gave him a temporary suspension and was pulled from a fight with Jose Quinonez at UFC 229. Now, along with USADA, the state athletic commission also has the ability to discipline him.

O’Malley told ESPN.com he had tested positive for ostarine. This is a banned selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) that’s turned up in several cases in the past. With him already being on the sidelines, he decided last month to undergo hip surgery to repair a nagging problem.

O’Malley last fight took place in March at the UFC 222 pay-per-view event. This is where he suffered a serious ankle injury to outpoint Andre Soukhamthath. This marked his second straight win inside of the Octagon. He was turned into a star once appearing on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. As a result, he continued his undefeated record to 10-0.