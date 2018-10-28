Highlights: Sean Strickland Upsets Nordine Taleb In Canada

Formerly touted welterweight prospect Sean Strickland badly needed a win when he stepped into the Octagon to face Nordine Taleb at tonight’s (Sat., October 27, 2018) UFC Fight Night 138 from the Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.

The California-based Strickland had lost two out of his last UFC bouts after beginning his pro career 18-1. Facing the TriStar Gym-trained fighter in the featured preliminary bout, Strickland was battling in hostile territory.

But he showed no ill effects from the crowd’s boos. Strickland got back into the win column. He throttled Taleb with a flurry of ground strikes in the second. Taleb protested the stoppage to the referee, but he was hurt badly.

Watch the stoppage right here: