Sean O’Malley Respects Henry Cejudo’s Skills But Says He’s ‘Trying Too Hard’

Sean O’Malley is not a fan of UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo’s gimmick.

Ever since becoming a champion in the UFC, Cejudo has embraced himself as the “King of Cringe” with a more outgoing and outspoken comedic personality. It has rubbed many people the wrong way in the process.

But what can’t be denied is Cejudo’s fighting ability as he has beaten the likes of Demetrious Johnson, TJ Dillashaw and Marlon Moraes in his last three outings. O’Malley acknowledged this but isn’t sure the cringe gimmick is really working out for the Olympian.

“I wouldn’t consider that working for him,” O’Malley told MMA Junkie. “I think he’s definitely trying, but he’s just trying too hard and it’s hard to watch. And I guess that’s the way they’re going for – the cringe – but I think he could have taken that a different route. I don’t know. I think as a champ, he’s beat some really, really good dudes. Yeah, he’s really good – but he’s just a cringey dude.”

Another criticism of Cejudo is that he only seems to be targeting big-name fighters coming off losses. He was initially set to defend his title against Jose Aldo at UFC 250 next month.

The plan now seems to be facing Dominick Cruz on the proposed May 9 card. And O’Malley feels there are more deserving contenders in the division who should be earning the next crack at the title.

“Yeah, it’s super weird,” O’Malley said. “That Jose Aldo fight, I definitely thought he won against Marlon (Moraes). … Dana’s like, ‘No, I thought he won that fight, I’ll give him a title shot.’ So it’s pretty cool Dana has that power and it’s his company, (but) it’s pretty weird coming off a loss.

“I mean, Cruz deserves it in a sense – all the injuries he’s had to deal with and how his career went, so I don’t know. I wouldn’t be upset with him getting it but there’s also guys like (Cory) Sandhagen and (Aljamain Sterling) that probably deserve it more, coming off wins. Yeah, that’s a tough one.”

As for O’Malley, he certainly has time on his side as the unbeaten prospect will no doubt be looking at targeting bantamweight gold in the future.

