UFC star Sean O’Malley launches new business partnership with Jake Paul: ‘Run this up’

‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley took to social media this weekend to officially announce his new business partnership with the controversial Youtuber turned Boxer: Jake Paul.

The new business is named “W” and will feature a number of men’s personal care products. The products will be sold exclusively at Walmart and will reportedly be launched in August of 2024. The proposed product lineup includes hair gels, shampoo, deodorant, body wash, and even body spray.

Sean O’Malley speaks on his new business with Jake Paul

Sean O’Malley seemed very happy to announce this new business and took to Instagram to share the news with his fans. In the picture of his post, he can be seen lounging in a bathtub full of “W” products, and the caption reads: “W co-owner. Bathing in all its glory, I smell like 1000 roses having s*x rn.”

“These products are made for champions and f****** that live life to the fullest like me. Vitamin infused to help the 60-70% of young men who are deficient in vitamin D and magnesium, and we took out all the weird ingredients our competitors have.

“Jake and I together will save the smelly. Go to your local Walmart now and run this s*** up babbyyy,” Sean O’Malley continued. He even took a little dig at what many expect to be his next opponent: Merab Dvalishvili: “P.s Merab you need this stinky boy.”

O’Malley was last seen in action when he defended his bantamweight title against his rival: Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera. In a recent interview, Sean O’Malley said that the UFC was supposed to have a fight date for him by the end of this month. Whether or not Merab Dvalishvili will indeed be his next opponent remains to be seen.

What do you think about this new business venture that Sean O’Malley is starting with Jake Paul.