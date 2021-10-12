UFC bantamweight contender, Sean O’Malley has taken a shot toward recent lightweight debutante, Paddy Pimblett — criticizing the fan favorite’s physique, claiming that the Liverpool native has “got fat as f*ck” since his debut victory over Luigi Vendramini back in September.



Montana native, O’Malley, is currently scheduled to feature as part of the stacked UFC 269 card at the end of this year on December 11. — attempting to extend his winning run to three straight fights as he tackles the #15 ranked contender, Raulian Paiva.



O’Malley is currently in the midst of a two-fight winning run, having stopped promotional alum, Thomas Almeida with a massive highlight-reel ground strike at UFC 260 in March — before stopping promotional newcomer, Kris Moutinho with a series of strikes on the feet in the final round of their UFC 264 clash in July — setting multiple striking records for his bantamweight weight class.



For Pimblett, on the other hand, the Huyton native recently made his long-awaited UFC debut back in September as part of the UFC Vegas 36.



The former Cage Warriors featherweight champion managed to survive an early striking scare from the aforenoted Brazilian, Vendramini — before stopping the heavy hitter at the fence later in the opening round with a well-placed barrage.



Following the victory, Pimblett dined in Las Vegas, Nevada with his team, explaining how he had consumed countless fast-food meals in ‘Sin City’ — before returning to his native Liverpool and then partaking in a holiday with his partner. Pimblett also recently shut down. the idea of him fighting O’Malley in the future.



Sean O’Malley Labels Paddy Pimblett ‘Fat As F*ck’, Questions His Physique



Speaking on his podcast recently, O’Malley, a product of Dana White‘s Contender Series — claimed Pimblett had experienced a significant weight gain since his Octagon bow last month, calling the Next Generation MMA staple “fat“”.



“He (Paddy Pimblett) got fat as sh*t,” Sean O’Malley said. “Did you see that? He got fat as f*ck… He got big, but he said he got another fight booked and it’s not that (Jared) Gordon guy. I wonder who it is.” (Transcribed by Sportskeeda)

The 17-3 Pimblett hit the headlines last week when reports emerged detailing how he had put pen to paper on a “seven figure deal” to act as a content creator and brand ambassador for New York-based multi-media company, Barstool Sports — founded by Dave Portnoy.



Reacting to the deal, O’Malley wished Pimblett well, but questioned how he managed to get a deal of that magnitude done.



“Damn, I wonder how he (Pimblett) got that,” Sean O’Malley questioned. “I wonder if it was his management or what… I wonder if they have a specific role they want him to play… That’s crazy though. That’s a fat deal, good for him.“