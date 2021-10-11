Paddy Pimblett has shut down talk of a potential fight between him and ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley, at least for now.

‘The Baddy’ burst onto the scene in September when he scored a sensational first-round knockout win against Luigi Vendramini. The 26-year-old quickly became the UFC’s newest star and that has been proven by the fact he recently signed a seven-figure deal to represent Barstool Sports.

Since his UFC debut, Pimblett has faced a plethora of call-outs. The Liverpudlian most notably got into a public squabble with bantamweight prospect, O’Malley, who revealed he is open to fighting the newest addition to the lightweight division.

“He went out and performed the way he needed to. Besides nearly getting knocked out, O’Malley said on The MMA Hour. “Yeah, I think that could be a potential big fight. I don’t know. Yeah we’ll see, that was my first time seeing him fight.”

During a recent appearance on the Anything Goes with James English podcast, Pimblett poured cold water on a potential fight with O’Malley. The Scouser believes the size difference between the two is an issue and he also of the opinion that the UFC would not want to match two of their brightest prospects against each other so early into their careers with the company.

“If he wants to fight me lad, I’ll fight him especially because how much smaller he is but as I say we’re on different paths,” Pimblett said. “He’s a 135er, I’m a 155er, 20 pounds in between us. To be honest the UFC will not want to put us together because they want to keep us going on an opposite trajectory on our own, you know what I mean? That’s it, it’s business for them. They are not stupid. They are going to want to keep us apart. They’ll probably even have us as a guest on a f***ing show together or something.” (Transcribed by Sportskeeda)

Do you think we could see Paddy Pimblett vs. Sean O’Malley down the line?