Sean O’Malley has offered his opinion on a potential fight between Paddy Pimblett and Donald Cerrone.

‘The Baddy’ made his eagerly anticipated UFC debut earlier this and survived a few scary moments to score a vicious knockout win over Luigi Vendramini.

‘Cowboy’ appears destined for the UFC Hall of Fame after enjoying a long and successful career in MMA’s premier promotion. However, that career appears to be coming to an end with Cerrone winless in his last six fights.

It seems an unlikely match-up but according to Chael Sonnen, Cerrone has specifically asked for a fight with Pimblett and the two could well square off in March.

In the latest edition of The BrOMalley Show, ‘Suga’ commented on the potential fight between Pimblett and Cerrone, expressing his view that the match-up could go well for the Liverpudlian.

“God, he might beat ‘Cowboy’ [Cerrone] ‘cause ‘Cowboy’ does not do good in pressure situations,” O’Malley said. “And Paddy’s gonna bring that anxiety, that, ‘Oh my God, you’re fighting Paddy,’ that feeling. Might be a good fight for Paddy. But ‘Cowboy’s’ saying, ‘I’m not fighting for anyone other than myself.’ This fight’s different.”

Sean O’Malley Is Concerned About Paddy Pimblett’s Weight Gain

Pimblett is a food lover who competes at 155lbs but tends to put on quite a lot of weight between fights. After several months out of training, the former Cage Warriors featherweight champion has apparently ballooned to 190lbs and this is something that doesn’t sit right with O’Malley.

“Paddy Pimblett’s revealed he’s gained 35 pounds. He looks fat as sh**.” Additionally, regarding Pimblett cutting down to lightweight [155 pounds], Sean noted, “It’s not healthy, dude. That is not f**king healthy.” (Transcribed by Sportskeeda)

Do you agree with Sean O’Malley’s take on Paddy Pimblett vs. Donald Cerrone? Who would you be backing if they fought?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.