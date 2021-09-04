Former Cage Warriors featherweight champion, Paddy Pimblett survived some early adversity on the feet opposite Luigi Vendramini — stopping the Brazilian with a late opening round knockout to kick-off the main card of UFC Vegas 36.
Liverpool native and Next Generation MMA mainstay, Pimblett made his long-awaited Octagon bow, clashing with Vendramini, however, it wasn’t completely plain sailing for the 26-year-old early in the bout.
Entering the majority of the exchanges with his hands low and his chin high in the air, Pimblett was clipped with a massive hook before he was taken down, allowing him some time to recover from the bottom.
Launching with a combination in the pocket, the lightweight newcomer wobbled Vendramini before swarming and eventually dropping the Brasilia native before referee, Mark Smith could step him — successfully debuting in the UFC.
Below, catch Pimblett’s debut knockout win over Vendramini.