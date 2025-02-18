Sean O’Malley ruled from title rematch with Merab Dvalishvili: ‘His fights don’t do sh*t, man’

Former bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley has been ruled from the pack to rematch Merab Dvalishvili by the Georgian’s past foe, Henry Cejudo who has called into the question the UFC star’s ability to draw and sell pay-per-views.

Dvalishvili, the current undisputed bantamweight champion, successfully defended his divisional crown for the first time at the beginning of the year, turning in a spectacular unanimous decision win over the unbeaten, Umar Nurmagomedov over the course of five rounds in the co-main event of UFC 311.

Image via: sugasean on Instagram

Sean O’Malley urged to give up on Merab Dvalishvili title rematch next

And winning spoils from Montana native, O’Malley at a monumental Noche UFC event at the Las Vegas Sphere late last annum, Dvalishvili would likely skirt a rematch with the Contender Series product according ex-champion, Cejudo — who claimed a pairing between the duo again makes very little sense.

“I think that’s stupid,” Henry Cejudo told Home of Fight of a rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley. “It’s not like O’Malley is a pay-per-view king. His fights don’t do sh*t, man. I think the person that they should give him is (Cory) Sandhagen.

That fight with Sandhagen makes a lot of sense,” Cejudo explained. “Sandhagen could potentially beat him. Sandhagen is tricky. I still think Merab beats him, but he has the tools to really shut out Merab’s freaking lights. That’s the cool thing about it.”

Himself hoping to earn a rematch against dominant champion, Dvalishvili this weekend, former two-weight champion and Olympic gold medal winner, Cejudo takes on Chinese fan-favorite, Song Yadong in the main event of UFC Fight Night Seattle in his first outing since his decision loss to the Georgian last year.